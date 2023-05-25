Scott Arfield is one of five players confirmed to be leaving Rangers at the end of the season

Scott Arfield has promised he will return to Rangers “in some capacity” after playing his final home game for the club on Wednesday night.

Arfield will join Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and long-term injured defender Filip Helander in leaving the Glasgow outfit at the end of the season, with Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against Hearts marking the last Ibrox appearance as a Rangers player for the ex-Burnley man.

The midfielder joined the club in 2018 and played a key role as Rangers lifted the Scottish Premiership title in 2020-21.

“It is an amazing five years I have had here," he told RangersTV.

“I wanted to win the title when I first came and I managed to play a major part in winning the 55th title and that is something that nobody will ever take away from you.

“Success can be measured in many different ways, it can be measured in metal and money or it can be measured in friendships and legacies. I think I am welcome back here. As much as the supporters appreciate me, I appreciate them.

“It has been an amazing connection and it won’t stop here. I will be back at this club in some capacity one day.”

Rangers hit back from Lawrence Shankland’s first-minute opener to lead 2-1 with goals either side of half time from Todd Cantwell and Fashion Sakala. However, Arfield and his other departing teammates were denied victory by Garang Kuol’s late equaliser.

Reacting to the fans staying behind to give the departing players a send off, Rangers boss Beale said: “If you give your heart and soul, then the fans will pay you back tenfold. I don’t think it is normal what has happened tonight, especially after a trophyless season.