Old Firm clubs Rangers and Celtic were both drawn against lower league opposition last month

The Scottish Cup third round will see 20 ties take place this weekend. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers and Celtic’s Scottish Cup fourth-round ties have been selected for television coverage, with the competition set to resume on Thursday, January 20.

Scottish Premiership teams enter the competition at this stage, with both Old Firm clubs learning their fate last month.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Light Blues were handed a home tie against League Two outfit Stirling Albion, which will take place on Friday, January 21, kick-off7:45pm.

Ange Postecoglou’s Hoops were drawn away from home against Alloa Athletic and will visit the Indodrill Stadium the following night on Saturday, January 22, kick-off 5:30pm.

Both games will be shown live on Premier Sports, while Edinburgh clubs Hearts and Hibernian will play in front of the BBC cameras in their respective ties.