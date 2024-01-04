Scottish Premiership side 'make move' for former Rangers favourite

The former Ibrox midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Tynecastle and is keen to play regularly

Livingston have reportedly made the first move to lure vastly experienced former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday back to West Lothian this month, amid interest from several other Scottish clubs.

The Edinburgh Evening News claim Lions boss David Martindale is a big admirer of the 32-year-old and believes his top-flight knowledge could prove vital in the club's fight against relegation from the Scottish Premiership during the second half of the campaign.

A product of Livingston's youth system, Halliday remains highly thought of by coaching staff at the Tony Macaroni Arena. He currently finds himself down the pecking order at Tynecastle and could move on loan during the January transfer window in an effort to gain more regular first-team action.

Livi currently sit bottom of the table with just two wins from 21 league games and trail second-bottom Ross County by six points - having played two matches more than the Highlanders.

Halliday, who has made only six substitute appearances for the Gorgie club this season, is not expected to make a final decision on his future until later this month. Livi have enquired about his availability as they look to tie up a temporary switch, with Championship leaders Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle also monitoring the situation.

A regular in Livingston's first-team squad before joining Middlesbrough in 2010, Halliday had loan spells at Walsall, Blackpool and Bradford City before returning north of the border five years later to join boyhood club Rangers. He spent five years at Ibrox, working under Mark Warburton, Pedro Caixinha, Graeme Murty and Steven Gerrard.

