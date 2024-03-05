Who is the Scottish Premiership's dirtiest team? Celtic and Rangers fouls ranked vs league rivals

Today, we'll be looking at which teams in the Scottish Premiership have committed the most fouls so far this season.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 5th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 17:06 GMT

The number of fouls committed by each team in the Scottish Premiership so far in the 2023/24 has been tallied up. Who's been squeaky clean and who's been looking to kick their opponents off the pitch?

In this piece, we'll be ranking each team in Scotland's top division based on the number of fouls they have committed. The severity of each foul won't be taken into consideration for the purposes of this article - we're merely looking at the amount of fouls, rather than the number of red cards or yellow cards dished out. With that out of the way, let's begin!

(Data via Pie & Bovril)

1. 12. Dundee

2. 11. Hibs

3. 10. Celtic

4. 9. Rangers

