The Ibrox side are being heavily linked with the Norwich City midfielder - but how does his current market value compare to the league’s current top stars?

The January transfer window has been open for ten days now and both Celtic and Rangers have been active behind the scenes, looking to improve their squads for the second half of the season.

Celtic have already brought in new faces while Rangers appear to be closing in on Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell. The former England Under 21 international would become Michael Beale’s first signing as Ibrox boss and the clubs’ first of the January 2023 window.

If they do sign the 24-year old he would immediately be ranked amongst the players with the highest market value in the Scottish Premiership - according to football statistics site Transfermarkt. Here we take a look at where the potential Rangers new boy would rank compared to the current top stars in the division:

1. Ryan Kent Market value: £12.4 million

2. Jota Market value: £9.7 million

3. Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier Market value: £8.8 million (each)

4. Cameron Carter-Vickers Market value: £8.4 million