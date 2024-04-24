European action next season will come with UEFA demands which may force Rangers and Celtic into the transfer market on a specific hunt.

Both are vying for an automatic Champions League spot ahead of next season’s revamped Swiss-style tournament, with first place in the Premiership the gateway. If they are to compete in Europe, both clubs must carry a quota of homegrown Scottish talents, either from their own academy or who have been developed in Scotland.

Rangers left senior stars like Leon Balogun out of their group for this season’s Europa League campaign as they wrangled with these requirements, and transfer market moves may be needed to take this headache away.

While ready-made options are not plentiful in the youth category, we have looked at 17 Scottish stars under 23 who would fit the bill for Rangers and Celtic.

How doable deals would be is another question, but it shows the type of options that are out there if they want to look to the future while solving an option in the here and now. Here’s our list, with stars from the likes of Leeds United and Liverpool on the agenda.

1 . Lennon Miller (Motherwell) Still only 17, youngster Miller has shown a maturity beyond his years at Fir Park.

2 . Josh Doig (Sassulou) Only moved to the Serie A club in January but if they are relegated, it could spark a decision on his future.

3 . Connor Barron (Aberdeen) Out of contract at the end of the season. A bargain pick-up if he doesn't stay at Pittodrie.