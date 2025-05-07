Sean Dyche handed rousing Rangers next manager pitch as ex player states case for boss who can match Celtic
Sean Dyche has had an emphatic backing made for him to become the next manager of Rangers - as he can get the club on Celtic’s level.
The Light Blues will be on the hunt for a permanent head coach come the end of the season after Philippe Clement’s sacking. Amid 49ers Enterprises’ proposed takeover of the club, Barry Ferguson is the current takeover until this season ends.
Plenty of names have already been mentioned as possible candidates, but former goalkeeper Paul Robinson reckons Dyche’s next job after Everton could be in Glasgow. He worked with the Englishman at Burnley and reckons his experience there could be used to close the gap to champions Celtic.
Why Sean Dyche would thrive as Rangers manager
Robinson told Football Insider: “He’s a great man manager. I’ve got a lot of respect for Sean Dyche. I enjoyed my time under him. And you speak to a lot of players that have played for him. Every single player will tell you that. You get the best out of the players in the squad that you’ve got. I think at Burnley, he did that regularly, season in, season out.
“Listen, in Burnley, we were playing in European football one season. I mean, that’s an incredible achievement on the budget that they’ve got and the size of the club that they are. I believe with better players in a different league, maybe he will adapt and he will be a top manager. I can see him going there and putting Rangers back up there with Celtic and challenging. [He] won’t be the choice of all supporters, but I don’t think it would be a bad one in all honesty.”
Barry Ferguson’s Rangers manager case
One person who does want the job is interim manager Ferguson, but in any case, insists it’s a decision needing made quickly. Speaking to Clyde 1, he said after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Celtic in the final Old Firm derby of the Premiership season: "Everybody's got an opinion, I don't care about people's opinion, I know I can do the job. I know I've got a real good staff behind me. I've been asked this question two or three weeks in a row, I think it's clear, it doesn't scare me one single bit.
"I know there's a hell of a lot of work to be done, everybody knows that. And that's a challenge that I would meet head on. And I know I would change it. That's up to people above to decide. Since I've come in here, there's been a few bumps. But that does not scare me one single bit.
"I've been through the doors now, I know what's needed in terms of change. So we just need to wait and see. But it has to be a decision made quickly now because we're coming to the end of the season. "When you come here, you normally have 10-15 minutes where you're really hanging on but I never felt we had that. I'm pleased that if you can't win it, then of course you don't want to lose it. The players were really good."
