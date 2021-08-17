Much of the transfer rhetoric surrounding Rangers in recent days has centred around the prospect of players leaving the club.

After Steven Gerrard admitted last week that his side could listen to offers for some of their first team talent between now and the end of the transfer window, much of the focus has been on who, if anybody, could be exit-bound.

But there’s still ample time for the Gers to consider bringing in some fresh additions too.

We’ve taken a look at seven names that have been linked with Ibrox in recent weeks to determine which deals could go ahead, and which ones look dead in the water.

Click and scroll through the pages below to bring yourself fully up to speed…

1. Zinedine Ferhat The Nimes playmaker is still yet to resolve his future in France, and both Marseille and Lille have been pushing to secure his services. Rangers have also been mentioned as suitors too, however. Could an unlikely transfer coup be on the cards? (Photo by JEAN CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JEAN CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN Buy photo

2. Joey Veerman The Heerenveen man has huge potential, and continues to impress in the centre of midfield for the Dutch side. A Netherlands youth international, could he be a replacement for the in-demand Glen Kamara one day? (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Buy photo

3. Gary Cahill The Gers have been linked with a move for the former England international - but the deal is now reportedly in the balance after their Champions League exit. Still, he is a free agent, and stranger things have happened... (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo

4. Bright Osayi-Samuel The former QPR winger is now at Fenerbahce and has been linked to Ibrox before, but a recent report suggested that he could be back on Steven Gerrard's radar this summer. (Photo by KENAN ASYALI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: KENAN ASYALI Buy photo