Rangers will be taking part in their first European final since 2008.

Rangers overcame the odds in midweek to secure their place in this year’s Europa League final.

The Gers battled back from a first leg deficit to see off RB Leipzig in a stunning 3-1 win at Ibrox on Thursday night, and will now come up agaist Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat a lacklustre West Ham side 3-1 on aggregate in the last four.

The final will take place on Wednesday May 18th in Seville, and as demand for tickets goes through the roof, travel and accomodation costs have similarly sky-rocketed.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the best and most affordable ways for Rangers fans who are travelling to Spain to make arrangements...

How much are flights from Glasgow to Seville?

For Rangers fans looking to keep travel costs to a minimum, the best bet is to check flight options via SkyScanner.

By making used of lengthier journey times and multiple stops, they offer cheaper alternatives from a number of airlines, and have several return packages priced between £350 and £450 for a single adult.

At the time of writing, for example, supporters can fly from Glasgow at 12.25pm on Tuesday May 17th, with stops at London Heathrow and Madrid, landing in Jerez at 8.35am on Wednesday May 18th.

Jerez is about an hour’s train journey south of Seville.

The return flight leaves Jerez at 9.30pm on Thursday May 19th, stopping at Madrid and Heathrow, and arriving in Glasgow at 11.25pm on Friday May 20th.

The entire package costs £441.

Various other options are available, with flights and costs updating regularly.

How much is accomodation in Seville?

The cost of accomodation in Seville for the night of the final varies wildly depending on the options available.

At the time of writing, many cheaper hostels are already fully booked, but Trivago are still listing single rooms for less than £200 in some hotels.

Alternatively, SkyScanner have a number of affordable rooms available in Huelva - around an hour’s drive west of Seville.

How can I get a match ticket for the Europa League final?

Rangers released a statement detailing ticketing information for the final on Friday.

It reads: “For supporters travelling independently, tickets will be sold to MyGers members with tickets allocated in a top-down method from those with the highest to the lowest loyalty points, as has been the approach for all European matches this season.

“Supporters do not have to register their interest in this process, with all tickets being sold directly by UEFA via the UEFA ticketing website.

“Successful supporters will be notified by email this evening, Friday 6 May once the club’s allocation is confirmed by UEFA. The email will include a link to the UEFA ticketing website along with an access code to enable the ticket purchase.

“MyGers members with 1644 points and above have until 6pm, Saturday 7 May to purchase their tickets.

“MyGers members with 1528 points and above have from 6pm, Saturday 7 May to 9am, Monday 9 May to purchase their tickets.