Rangers' Scott Wright has a shot during a pre-season friendly match against Manchester United | SNS Group

Three English Championship sides have made an approach for an out of favour Rangers attacker who is ‘due to leave’ this summer

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly held provisional talks with Rangers star Scott Wright’s agent over a possible summer move to Hillsborough - but have yet to submit and official bid for the winger.

According to transfer guru Darren Witcoop, the 26-year-old is ‘due’ to leave Ibrox during this window and that the English Championship is his likely destination. Wright has attracted plenty of suitors including Derby County, Preston North End and the Owls, with all three clubs understood to have made enquiries into the player’s availability.

Predominantly right-footed, Wright is capable of playing on both flanks and remains under contract at Ibrox until next summer. The former Scotland under-21 international made 33 appearances for the Light Blues in all competitions last season, but started only 11 games. The Hampden specialist came on as a substitute in both the Scottish Cup and the League Cup finals against Celtic and Aberdeen respectively.

It’s claimed that Sheffield Wednesday, Preston, Derby all have other options they could still pursue, but Wright features highly on their list of targets. The former Dons man - who was sold for a reported £175,000 to Rangers - has spent the last three seasons in Govan and was a member of Steven Gerrard’s title-winning squad in 2021. At one stage last summer, he looked set to join former Turkish Super Lig side Pendikspor after travelling to Turkey to hold discussions with club chiefs but a loan deal fell through.

Sheffield Wednesday’s German boss Danny Rohl is looking to add more firepower to his squad and was previously linked with a move for Wright at the start of the month amid suggestions a contract offer had been tabled. Now TEAMtalk report that initial talks with Wright have taken place but no formal offer has been made. They claim Wright will be searching for consistent first-team football wherever he ends up in the coming weeks upon his Rangers departure.

Rohl has been very active in the transfer market to date, recruiting James Beadle, Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery, Svante Ingelsson, Nathaniel Chalobah, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill as well as agreeing new deals for the likes of ex-Gers star Josh Windass. It’s also stated that they have lodged a bid to sign former Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele.

