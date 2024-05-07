The attacker has shone for the Owls

Josh Windass is set to be the centre of a three-team chase this summer as Sheffield Wednesday offer the former Rangers star a new deal.

The 30-year-old moved to Ibrox in 2016 and left in 2018, since featuring for Wigan and the Owls. He helped Danny Rohl’s side pull off a great escape in the English Championship over the weekend and now The Star claim he is in new contract talks.

More than Sheffield Wednesday have been after him though. Second tier rivals Southampton - managed by ex-Ibrox defender Russell Martin who he played with in Glasgow - have taken a liking to the attacker plus MLS side Real Salt Lake launched a January bid to sign the player, it’s claimed. Windass has notched 40 goals and 17 assists in his 135 Sheffield Wednesday games, more than his 19 and 13 total across 73 Rangers games.

Rohl said previously: “The situation is that at the moment his contract is over. He performed better and better after his long injury. I will speak with Josh as well. We will see on Sunday where we go and then we make the final steps.”

Windass said to talkSPORT of the escape he pulled off with Sheffield Wednesday under Rohl, following the sacking of previous boss Xisco: “Honestly I think it was just belief in the way we were playing. The old manager had a great record with Watford when he came in, but I don’t think when he came in he believed in us to be honest and we sensed that from the moment he was there.

“He was an incredible guy but in terms of the team I don’t think he fully believed in us. When Danny Rohl came in he changed the style of play and showed us every day where we were improving.