The former Rangers star netted a peach for Sheffield Wednesday on New Year’s Day.

A former Rangers star left jaws on the floor with a goal from his own half against Derby County.

Josh Windass spent two years at Rangers between 2016-2018 before moving to Wigan, and he has been with Sheffield Wednesday since 2020. In a 4-2 win over the Rams, he picked the ball up in Owls territory and lofted the goalkeeper from way over 50 yards.

It was the attacking midfielder’s 50th Sheffield Wednesday goal and he became the club’s second top goalscorer this century. Current Rangers player Liam Kelly - set to be between the sticks for Thursday’s Old Firm with Celtic after an injury to goalkeeper Jack Butland - reacted with a clapping hands and goat emoji on Instagram.

Windass told the BBC: “There was nothing really going through my mind. Someone has just flicked it round the corner and I looked up. I was going to kick it past the defender and try to outpace but the keeper was too far out so I thought ‘he is getting done here.’

“Got to be good haven’t you? Got to have good technique and I have been striking balls since three years old. I said in pre-season that if I am fully fit I don’t think there is a better number 10 in the division than me. I still feel that way.

“I have managed to stay fit this year and I am firing. I think we have real quality and there are some games we can get a bit over ourselves and we get done in a little bit.”