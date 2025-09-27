Rangers and Celtic rivalrly has been debated south of the border on talkSPORT.

A shock jock duo have been embroiled in a Rangers vs Celtic debate - and it could see the title avoid Ibrox for 10 more years.

Rangers are under siege amid a calamitous start to the Premiership season and disappointing results in Europe under Russell Martin. Their 1-0 defeat to Genk at home in a league phase opener in the Europa League has sparked a fresh inquest under the head coach’s future as attentions turns to Sunday’s key league game at Livingston.

Martin’s side could be as many as a startling 12 points behind leaders Celtic after just six games if they lost at Almondvale and the Hoops beat Hibs 24 hours earlier. Rangers have won the title once, in 2021, since demotion to the lower leagues over a decade ago. English pundits Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy have debated the situation on their talkSPORT show and the latter reckons it could be 10 more years before Rangers can bridge the gap to their east-end rivals.

When was last time Rangers dominated in Scotland?

Cundy: “I mean, is there a world right now that we can see anytime soon that Rangers can get anywhere near close to Celtic because of how far they've fallen and how far they've dropped off?”

O’Hara: “They are still Rangers, right? I mean... Celtic are not Barcelona.?”

Cundy: “No, they are in Scotland.”

O’Hara: “Yeah, and Rangers are Real Madrid, who are having a bad time.”

Cundy: “I'll tell you what's happened here, right? We've watched now what's happened. It's like Manchester United and Liverpool in this country. Two big clubs in England. You've got one that is cruising right now. It used to be Manchester United and Liverpool were struggling. When was the last time that Rangers dominated? You've got to go back decades, mate. I'm talking about DOMINATED.”

O’Hara: “I know, but you're asking me how far away are they?”

Cundy: “They're years away.”

O’Hara: “I don't know if they are, mate.”

Cundy: “For Rangers now to catch up. Yes, they're a huge football club. Of course they are, right? But to catch up to Celtic who are streets ahead? Streets!”

O’Hara: “I don't know, mate. When you watch the big derby, I don't think Rangers are a million miles away from Celtic, but Celtic do it consistently and they've got a philosophy. They've got a style. When I watch Rangers play under Russell Martin, I don't watch...”

Is Russell Martin the centre of Rangers issues?

Cundy: “It's not a Russell Martin problem, Jamie.”

O’Hara: “It is a Russell Martin problem.”

Cundy: “No, it's not a Russell Martin problem, it's a Rangers problem.”

O’Hara: “Listen, Rangers have got problems. I get that. Rangers have got problems. I get what you're saying but if you're looking at an identity of what Rangers are, they're a million miles away under Russell Martin from what I think I should see in a Rangers team.”

Cundy: “But they have been for years. This is not a new problem. He's inherited an old problem. One year. One year.”

O’Hara: “Oh, come on. They won the league and it wasn't just one year, it wasn't. Van Bronckhorst came in and they've done brilliant in Europe.”

Cundy: “Fine but they didn't win the title so it's one year. Celtic, over the last 15 to 20 years, as far as I can remember, they have been the dominant force. Celtic have won... since Steven Gerrard, they've won one title, right? And that was it. Steven Gerrard won it. Other than that, it's been Celtic. Brendan went to England and has won the FA Cup, gone back there and is still doing it.”

O’Hara: “I don't think they're a million miles away. They might look like it right now because of the manager they've got in charge and the football they're playing. That is not a Rangers team. When I watch a Rangers team, I see passion. I see fight. I see grit. You know, I see atmosphere. I see that Scottish identity of what Scottish people are built on. I don't look at that team at the moment with Russell Martin and see a Rangers side. I see a soft, weak mentality team, with a soft-centred manager and they're getting turned over at a canter.”

Cundy: “I don't think this is a Russell Martin problem. It's a Rangers problem. Celtic have been too good for too long and I don't know how that gap can be made up as quickly as Rangers fans would like. Maybe I'm wrong, but right here right now mate, that gap is as big as... even when they got relegated, it feels bigger now because Rangers were always going to get promoted. They were always going to go through the leagues, always going to get themselves back into the top division. But now..., they are streets behind. I think Rangers fans, they might not win the title for the next 10 years, mate. Honestly, that's what it looks like right now. There could be another 10 years for them.”

O’Hara: “Nah, I'm not having that.”