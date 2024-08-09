Scotland international Ryan Jack watches on from the stands in Paisley | SNS Group

The Scotland international is a free agent after leaving Ibrox at the end of his contract last season

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has poured cold water on rumoured transfer interest in former Rangers star Ryan Jack after the midfielder was in attendance to watch their Europa Conference League tie against SK Brann.

The Scotland international, who left Ibrox upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, is currently a free agent and recently returned from a two-week stint in Dubai where he was working closely with a specialised fitness coach to improve his fitness amid his ongoing search to find a new club.

Jack was pictured in the stands at the SMiSA Stadium on Thursday night as the Paisley outfit battled back to secure a 1-1 draw against their Norwegian opponents, courtesy of a last-minute Toyosi Olusanya equaliser. However, Robinson insisted he wasn't aware of the 32-year-old presence for the fixture when quizzed in his post-match press conference.

When asked for any information on Jack attending the game, Robinson responded: “Was he? Right, okay. Ryan has come to see a good game of football then!

Pressed further on whether there was nothing in possible links from his perspective, Robinson added: “Not that I know of.”

It comes after Jack revealed he has been in discussions with several unnamed Scottish clubs over his next move. He was included in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for Euro 2024. but didn’t feature in any of the three group stage fixtures. As of yet, Jack has not agreed terms with a new employer, despite confirming he has had interest from abroad.

In an interview PLZ Soccer last month, he stated: “There's been a few. There have also been a few abroad but as you know in football when nothing is in writing and nothing is concrete then it's hard to tell. But there have been a few things out there, a few things that have had me excited but we will see where that goes.

Hopefully, for my case, I am hoping it is not too much longer because I'm itching to get back in and involved. I'm in a great place fitness-wise. I am ticking all the boxes that I need to and at the minute I feel like I am flying so I just want to keep that going.”