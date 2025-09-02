The latest transfer news from both Rangers and Celtic after Deadline Day

It was a busy day for both Russell Martin and Brendan Rodgers , as both Old Firm managers left it late to secure some new arrivals.

After Sunday’s underwhelming goalless draw at Ibrox between the two sides, both managers have had to bolster their attacks. Russell Martin completed the signing of Youssef Chermiti from Everton last night in a deal worth around £10m, making the Portuguese star the most expensive Ibrox arrival since Tore Andre Flo in 2000. After the late additions, the Rangers boss has had to offload a few players to balance out his team, one of which happened to be a new £4.5m signing.

Across the city, Brendan Rodgers has the same issue as Celtic have sent a player who came through the academy out on loan to Motherwell. The Hoops also offloaded Irish striker, Adam Idah, who went to Swansea City. After a hectic Deadline Day for both Glasgow clubs, here’s a look at the latest transfer news from both Ibrox and Celtic Park:

‘Oustanding’ new Rangers £4.5m signing makes shock loan move to Sporting Gijon

Following his loan spell last season, Rangers signed winger Oscar Cortes in the summer for £4.5m. But the Colombian has already been sent out on a straight loan switch to Spanish second-tier side, Sporting Gijon for the season. In a club statement on their website, Sporting said: “Oscar Manuel Cortés Cortés earned his football training at Tumaco FC and Millonarios FC, the club with which he made his professional debut in his country in 2022.

“His outstanding performances with his team and with the Colombian U-20 national team helped him reach European football. In the summer of 2023, he joined RC Lens in France's Ligue 1. Since the second half of the 2023/24 season, he played on loan at Rangers FC in the Scottish Premiership, a club that permanently signed him this summer.

“The new Atletico player has already passed his medical and is joining the first team. The club welcomes Oscar Cortés and wishes him every success in his new role as a Sporting player.”

While showing moments of brilliance, Cortes struggled with injuries during last year’s six-month Ibrox loan spell from French side RC Lens. The Colombian has mostly found himself on the bench for Rangers so far this season and doesn’t appear to be in Russell Martin’s plans.

Motherwell manager ‘delighted’ with loan signing of Celtic ace

Motherwell have agreed a season-long loan deal for Celtic centre-back Stephen Welsh. The 25-year-old completed a medical and finalised the paperwork on the move late on Monday night. Steelmen boss, Jens Berthel Askou is content with the signing and thinks that Welsh is a calm figure when on the ball.

In a club statement, he said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Stephen Welsh, our final addition of the summer transfer window. Stephen joins us following a successful loan spell with Belgian top-flight side KV Mechelen, where he gained valuable experience at a very competitive level.

“Being comfortable and composed in possession, while also confident and reliable when defending big areas, Stephen possesses the traits we are looking for in a modern centre-back. Having featured regularly for Celtic’s first team, both in domestic competitions and on the European stage, Stephen adds quality, experience and even more competition to the squad.”

Welsh himself, can’t wait to get started at Fir Park, stating: “I’m looking forward to this next chapter. I have substantial experience in this division and feel I can really add to the project here. The squad have made a great start to the season, and the mood is positive.”