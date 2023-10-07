Register
St Mirren vs Rangers injury news as nine ruled and one doubt out for Scottish Premiership clash

All the latest injury news surrounding Rangers and St Mirren ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Premiership clash.

Published 7th Oct 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST

Rangers are back in action on Sunday when they face high-flying St Mirren away from home.

Steven Davis is in temporary charge of Rangers following the sacking of Michael Beale, with the search for a new permanent boss ongoing. In the meantime, the Gers have suffered a shock defeat in the Europa League, and they now head to St Mirren looking to avoid three straight defeats, and there is added pressure given the Buddies are currently above them, three points ahead.

Though, it will be a tricky away clash, and particularly given the current injury situation surrounding the Light Blues, Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Ayunga is on his way back from a serious knee injury and he is getting close, but this one comes too soon.

Jack will be a doubt after picking up an injury last week.

Wright was sent off through a second yellow card last time out, so he will be suspended here.

