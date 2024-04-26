Rangers have the chance to apply some pressure on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic at the top of the table by drawing level on points for a couple of hours at least during their first post-split fixture against St Mirren.

Both Glasgow rivals are in action on Sunday as the title race continues to heat up, with Philippe Clement’s side involved in the lunchtime kick-off with the Buddies at the SMiSA Stadium in Paisley.

The Ibrox side came in for a barrage of criticism from pundits and fans after disappointing back-to-back league results against Ross County and Dundee on their travels earlier this month. They manage to put some of that doom and gloom behind them by advancing to the Scottish Cup Final at Hearts’ expense last weekend.

With Old Firm clashes against Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops still to come between now and the end of the season, Rangers will need to step up their league for markedly after recording just one in their last five matches. And a tricky trip through to Renfrewshire is never an easy task, with St Mirren aiming to solidify European football next season after finishing in the top six.

Clement’s still has a number of injury problems to deal with. Leon Balogun overcame a recent sickness bug to start against the Jambos at Hampden last Sunday, as did Mohamed Diomande who recovered from a hand injury.

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps:

1 . Abdallah Sima (out) - Rangers Walked off injured after only 16 minutes against Hearts last Sunday with an apparent hamstring issue and will sit this one out. Clement says he's "very motivated" to return before the end of the season.

2 . Rabbi Matondo (doubt) - Rangers Clement has confirmed the Welshman was on the receiving end of a bad tackle against Hearts last week and is struggling to overcome that knock.

3 . Keanu Baccus (doubt) - St Mirren Australian midfielder fell ill earlier this week, casting doubt over his involvement in this match.