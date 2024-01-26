Rangers head to Paisley to take on faltering St Mirren in Saturday's lunchtime Scottish Premiership kick-off with Philippe Clement's side aiming to close the gap on Celtic to just two points.

The Ibrox side resumed their league campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Hibernian at Easter Road in midweek, ensuring they took full advantage of one of their games in hand over the Hoops.

It leaves them sitting only five points behind their Glasgow rivals heading into the weekend and Clement will be well aware that his side must continue to pick up maximum points to remain hot on the heels of Brendan Rodgers' side.

The Gers' record over St Mirren should give them plenty of confidence, having gone unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 competitive meetings. The Buddies progressed in the Scottish Cup last weekend but have lost their grip on third place in the Premiership table and will now shift their focus on securing a top-six finish at a minimum.

Ahead of the game, GlasgowWorld has rounded up all of the enforced injury absences including 7 player ruled out and three rated doubts for St Mirren and Rangers.

1 . DOUBT: Todd Cantwell (Rangers) Has been declared fit to start by Clement after being forced off at half-time against Hibs with a knock. Trained with the team on Friday but might have to take a seat on the bench for this one.

2 . DOUBT: Mark O'Hara (St Mirren) Sat out of last weekend's Scottish Cup win over Queen of the South with a minor injury. Could be back in time to captain his side on Saturday but that is a big ask.

3 . DOUBT: Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) Like Cantwell, the Belgian midfielder is also available after having an issue with his boot that saw him replaced at half-time at Easter Road. Should be in contention to start if none the worse.