Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts

Nathan Patterson's post-Rangers struggles have continued after being relegated to fourth choice in the battle for a starting berth under Sean Dyche at Everton.

According to ex-Gers and Toffees star Michael Ball, the Scotland international's "poor defensive displays" have seen him slide further down the pecking order at Goodison Park.

The 22-year-old started the campaign as the club's first choice right-back but hasn't featured in seven of Everton's last eight Premier League matches since the turn of the year. Dyche has opted to repeatedly alter his full-back options on both flanks throughout his time in the hot seat.

Patterson, who cost Everton up to £16million to sign him in January 2022, and Vitalii Mykolenko have struggled to gain Dyche's trust in recent weeks. Veteran Ashley Young has been the preferred option on the right-hand side of defence along with Ben Godfrey.

The prospect of Patterson - named in Steve Clarke's national team squad for the upcoming friendlies against Northern Ireland and the Netherlands earlier this week - returning to the starting XI in the near future appears faint.

Responding to praise for Patterson on social media amid suggestions he should be loaned back to his former club to give captain James Tavernier a rest, Ball wrote: "Many fans agree, but unfortunately he has found himself 4th choice due to poor defensive displays.