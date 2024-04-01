The strongest Rangers XI as two injury-hit stars leaves glaring problem in Celtic grudge match

Rangers face Celtic this weekend but how close can they get to a strong XI?

By Ben Banks
Published 1st Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 17:08 BST

Rangers face a defining match this weekend when they take on Celtic - but how close can they get to a fully-fit XI.

The goalkeeper is a certainty but boss Philippe Clement will be hoping for a key return in defence after injury ruled a star out of Saturday's win over Hibs. An engine room is looking healthier but in a three-man attack, it's not a certainty that any of our picks are fit enough to start, with two out altogether.

That will leave others with major chances to take in the Premiership clash that if Rangers win, will put them top of the table. Clement said of the upcoming battle: “I’m confident we can win against anybody. Are we at our best right now? No. We’ve had injuries and some players are not at their best yet. But I also know that we can win that game and we have the quality to do it."

Here's who Glasgow World believe to be in the strongest Rangers XI right now to face Celtic, and what that shows us about how the Light Blues are looking going into the derby.

Undisputed number one and will be for years to come.

1. GK: Jack Butland

Undisputed number one and will be for years to come.

Record-shattering captain will have this position as long as he pleases.

2. RB: James Tavernier

Record-shattering captain will have this position as long as he pleases. Photo: Jane Barlow

Defensive stalwart is a certain starter when fit.

3. CB: Connor Goldson

Defensive stalwart is a certain starter when fit.

He's had to overcome injury concerns but one of the guys Clement named as able to play at a high level every few days.

4. CB: John Souttar

He's had to overcome injury concerns but one of the guys Clement named as able to play at a high level every few days. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Philippe ClementPremiership

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.