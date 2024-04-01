Rangers face a defining match this weekend when they take on Celtic - but how close can they get to a fully-fit XI.

The goalkeeper is a certainty but boss Philippe Clement will be hoping for a key return in defence after injury ruled a star out of Saturday's win over Hibs. An engine room is looking healthier but in a three-man attack, it's not a certainty that any of our picks are fit enough to start, with two out altogether.

That will leave others with major chances to take in the Premiership clash that if Rangers win, will put them top of the table. Clement said of the upcoming battle: “I’m confident we can win against anybody. Are we at our best right now? No. We’ve had injuries and some players are not at their best yet. But I also know that we can win that game and we have the quality to do it."

Here's who Glasgow World believe to be in the strongest Rangers XI right now to face Celtic, and what that shows us about how the Light Blues are looking going into the derby.

1 . GK: Jack Butland Undisputed number one and will be for years to come.

2 . RB: James Tavernier Record-shattering captain will have this position as long as he pleases. Photo: Jane Barlow

3 . CB: Connor Goldson Defensive stalwart is a certain starter when fit.