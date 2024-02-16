Supercomputer crunches Rangers chances of winning Europa League as Liverpool silverware potential rated
and live on Freeview channel 276
They were one of the teams to go all the way to the final in 2022 and Rangers would love a run akin to their Seville journey this year.
Philippe Clement's side won their group in the first half of the season as they beat Sparta Prague, Real Betis and Aris Limassol to top spot. It booked them direct passage to the last 16 and knocked two games off their already hectic schedule.
Advertisement
Advertisement
24 teams remain in UEFA's second tier competition and the chances of each side winning it were rated by Opta before action kicked off in the play-off round. There are plenty of Euro heavyweights lurking in the competition.
Jurgen Klopp will be keen to bow out of Liverpool with another European trophy. David Moyes tasted glory at West Ham last year in the Conference League and the same feeling here wouldn't go amiss.
But how are Rangers rated in terms of winning the whole tournament? Glasgow World takes you through each side's chances...