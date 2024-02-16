Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They were one of the teams to go all the way to the final in 2022 and Rangers would love a run akin to their Seville journey this year.

Philippe Clement's side won their group in the first half of the season as they beat Sparta Prague, Real Betis and Aris Limassol to top spot. It booked them direct passage to the last 16 and knocked two games off their already hectic schedule.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

24 teams remain in UEFA's second tier competition and the chances of each side winning it were rated by Opta before action kicked off in the play-off round. There are plenty of Euro heavyweights lurking in the competition.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to bow out of Liverpool with another European trophy. David Moyes tasted glory at West Ham last year in the Conference League and the same feeling here wouldn't go amiss.