The latest transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers ahead of Scotland’s final Euro 2024 group stage clash.

Scotland are one match away from potentially securing their place in the Euro 2024 knockouts but they must give everything in their clash with Hungary on Sunday. An opening defeat to Germany followed by their draw against Switzerland has left the Scots with everything to do in Stuttgart but the travelling Tartan Army have been behind them the whole way.

As we prepare for Scotland’s final group stage match, let’s take a look at the Scottish Premiership and the latest transfer links doing the rounds with the summer window now open for business.

Championship side sign Rangers winger

Rangers prospect Arron Lyall has officially signed for Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton ahead of the 2024/25 season, subject to SFA approval. The 20-year-old has penned a one-year deal at Cappielow Park following the expiration of his contract at Ibrox.

Lyall impressed for Rangers’ B team by contributing 15 goals in 41 appearances but he was unable to fully break through into the senior side. He was named on the bench several times but only ever got a taste of the action once during a cameo appearance against Hibs last May.

The youngster can play on either wing as well as midfield and will look to gain more valuable experience following his switch. Lyall has already spent time on loan with Inverness CT and Airdrieonians.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie is a long-standing fan of Lyall’s and he expressed his delight over finally getting a deal over the line with the 20-year-old.

“Arron is an extremely promising young player that has bags of ability and potential. He gained valuable experience in the Championship last season and his playstyle is one that will get fans excited when he plays, I’m delighted that he has agreed to become a Greenock Morton player,” he told the club website.

“I’ve been tracking Arron for a number of years now and I’m delighted to finally secure his signature.”

Celtic star drops transfer hint

Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi recently dropped a coy response when asked about his future. The Japanese international has been linked with a move back to the J1 League as Urawa Red Diamonds have been looking to offer a ‘mega-money bid’ in order to claim his signature this summer.

Furuhashi has stated publicly that he is looking to continue his career progression in Europe but a recent interview has hinted that he could be assessing his options. The 29-year-old admitted his disappointment in his tally for the 2023/24 season, despite contributing 19 goals and five assists in all competitions. However, it is significantly less than his staggering 34 goals netted in the previous term.

Speaking to Nikkan Sports (via Daily Record), Furuhashi reflected on his reduced goal contributions but admitted that he was happy to give Joe Hart a strong send-off when Celtic won the Premiership title.

After that, he was asked about his future and he responded with a vague statement about improving on his goalscoring ability but not specifically mentioning Celtic.