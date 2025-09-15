Rangers fans don’t need reminding of the last time the dreaded ‘R’ word was rolled around.

A talkSPORT pair have been been left ripping into Rangers after their weekend dismay - and brought a throwback to 2012 for added insult.

Lawrence Shankland goals either side of half time secured a comfortable 2-0 victory for Hearts at Ibrox on Saturday, their first win in Govan for more than a decade. They are now nine points ahead of Russell Martin’s side, as are Celtic, with fans desperate to see new owners 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh make a dugout change.

It’s now three wins in 12 games for Rangers under Martin and pundits down south have been only too happy to stick the boot in. Shock jocks Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy were discussing the terrible start to the season for the Light Blues on their talkSPORT programme.

talkSPORT pundits on Rangers

Cundy asked if Rangers could unimaginably be relegated from the top flight this season and O’Hara stuck the boot in further with a 2012 flashback. He said it’s already happened, referencing back to when Rangers were demoted to the third division, amid administration and financial issues seeping into Ibrox.

O’Hara said: “Cundy, there are 12 teams in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers are 10th.” His partner in crime responded, “Could they get relegated?”, to which the ex Tottenham man replied, “Been there before, haven’t they? Not in this state, they have a good side, I watched them last season and they were alright.”

Cundy added: “We were up in Glasgow on Thursday and the amount of Rangers fans we spoke to and not one gave him any vote of confidence. It’s a massive dislike for him, I don’t see him lasting. I don’t know how he can survive this now. What is the squad like? I know he is underperforming and I am not giving him an out, but has been built for a squad that can challenge for the title? I can’t see a world where he gets beyond this weekend.”

Russell Martin on Rangers defeat to Hearts

Martin said after the loss against Hearts, ahead of this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup quarter final versus Hibs: “There is a lot of anxiety, a lot of difficulty managing expectation. We have so many players trying to feel their way into their Rangers career in a really difficult situation.

"There's so much change, so many new players, they are coming into an environment that's really unique that they wouldn't have felt before. So we have to try to help them through that. We are not coming into a club that has been winning a lot and that has strong foundations, so there's been so much change.

"We knew that in-house and knew change could be messy. It is not going to be an easy journey for me to win favour. It hasn't been from day one with a lot of people, but we'll keep working and make sure it does. Professionally, it hurts a bit because nobody sees how hard you work. No-one sees the stuff you have to deal with, but it is what it is and is the job of a football manager."