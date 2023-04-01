Light Blues boss Michael Beale has confirmed his starting XI to face Dundee United at Ibrox.

Rangers welcome relegation-threatened Dundee United to Ibrox Stadium on the back of nine straight victories and Michael Beale’s side know they must continue to apply pressure on Premiership leaders Celtic at the top of the table.

With the Hoops not in action until Sunday, the Light Blues can close the gap to six points with a win over the rock-bottom Tangerines who are in desperate need of points in their survival bid.

Having avoided defeat on home soil this season - winning 12 and drawing two of their past 14 top-flight matches - the Gers will be confident of notching a fourth successive win over the Tayside club this term.

Rangers defeated Dundee United 2-1 the last time the teams met at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Jim Goodwin’s strugglers have the worst defensive record in the division, having shipped 54 goals across 29 games to date and possess the second-worst away record. They remain two points behind Ross County and three shy of Kilmarnock as they look to avoid dropping back into the Championship for the second time in seven years.

Beale, who is without injured midfielder Nicolas Raskin for this match, has made THREE changes to the side who battled back to beat Motherwell 4-2 at Fir Park prior to the international break. Borna Barisic, Malik Tillman and Alfredo Morelos have been selected to start, with Ridvan Yilmaz, Fashion Sakala and Antonio Colak dropped to the bench.

There’s no place in the matchday squad for playmaker Ianis Hagi, but Rabbi Matondo features among the substitutes after an enforced absence through an unspecified injury.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash...

Rangers starting XI (4-3-2-1)

Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Todd Cantwell, Malik Tillman, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos.

And the bench...

Jon McLaughlin (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Antonio Colak, John Souttar, Rabbi Matondo, Glen Kamara, Scott Wright, Fashion Sakala, Scott Arfield.

Dundee United starting XI (3-4-2-1)

