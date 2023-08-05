Team news: Kilmarnock vs Rangers starting line-ups confirmed

Rangers boss Michael Beale will hope his new-look team can gel quickly and get off to a flying start as they begin their 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The Ibrox side, who will be debuting their hugely popular orange and dark blue third kit, have enjoyed a full week of training in preparation for the new season following last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim in Germany.

James Tavernier and Sam Lammers got on the scoresheet in the second half in what has been an indifferent pre-season programme for the Light Blues after losing to Newcastle United and Olympiacos, while beating Hamburg on home soil.

Beale has made THREE changes to his starting eleven from the side that started last weekend’s2-2 friendly draw against Hoffenheim in Germany. Leon Balogun, Johnly Yfeko and Ridvan Yilmaz drop out of the line-up, with Connor Goldson passed fit to start, John Souttar and Borna Barisic comprising the three changes to the backline.

New signing Jose Cifuentes is named among the substitutes, as is ex-Feyenoord striker Danilo. There are top-flight debuts for Jack Butland, Cyriel Dessers, Abdallah Sima, Kieran Dowell and star of pre-season Sam Lammers.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash...

Kilmarnock starting XI (3-5-2)

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Borna Barisic; Kieran Dowell, John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin; Abdallah Sima, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers.

And the bench...