Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI to face the Jambos at Hampden Park this afternoon.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 5th Nov 2023, 14:31 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 14:36 GMT
Rangers will be confident of reaching the Viaplay Cup final next month when they face off against Hearts in the second semi-final at Hampden Park this afternoon.

With holders Celtic already knocked out of the competition, the Ibrox side will view this as a fantastic opportunity to win the trophy for the first time since 2011.

Aberdeen await the winners of today’s tie after the Dons edged past Hibernian 1-0 yesterday, courtesy of Bojan Mioski’s 78th minute striker.

Gers manager Philippe Clement has made TWO changes to his starting line-up from the team that started Wednesday’s 5-0 rout of Dundee at Dens Park. Todd Cantwell and fit-again Borna Barisic are restored to the XI, with Scott Wright and Ridvan Yilmaz dropping out to the bench.

Attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence is included on the bench, but there’s no place in the matchday squad for Kieran Dowell. Injured trio John Souttar, Kemar Roofe and Rabbi Matondo remain sidelined.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of today’s Viaplay Cup semi-final encounter...

Hearts starting XI (3-5-2)

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, John Lundstram; Sam Lammers, Todd Cantwell, Abdallah Sima, Danilo.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Cyriel Dessers, Tom Lawrence, Jose Cifuentes, Dujon Sterling, Scott Wright, Ben Davies, Ross McCausland.

