Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI to face the Jambos at Hampden Park this afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers will be confident of reaching the Viaplay Cup final next month when they face off against Hearts in the second semi-final at Hampden Park this afternoon.

With holders Celtic already knocked out of the competition, the Ibrox side will view this as a fantastic opportunity to win the trophy for the first time since 2011.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen await the winners of today’s tie after the Dons edged past Hibernian 1-0 yesterday, courtesy of Bojan Mioski’s 78th minute striker.

Gers manager Philippe Clement has made TWO changes to his starting line-up from the team that started Wednesday’s 5-0 rout of Dundee at Dens Park. Todd Cantwell and fit-again Borna Barisic are restored to the XI, with Scott Wright and Ridvan Yilmaz dropping out to the bench.

Attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence is included on the bench, but there’s no place in the matchday squad for Kieran Dowell. Injured trio John Souttar, Kemar Roofe and Rabbi Matondo remain sidelined.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of today’s Viaplay Cup semi-final encounter...

Hearts starting XI (3-5-2)

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, John Lundstram; Sam Lammers, Todd Cantwell, Abdallah Sima, Danilo.

And the bench...