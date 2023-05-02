Michael Beale will be aiming to reward a number of exciting youth talents by seeing them up close in training over the coming weeks.

After another impressive runners-up finish in the Lowland League for a second consecutive season, there could be plenty of opportunity for Rangers youngsters to stake a claim to be part of Michael Beale’s first-team squad moving forward.

B-team head coach David McCallum and assistant Brian Gilmour have played an instrumental role in the development of certain players such as Adam Devine, Leon King and Alex Lowry who are now part of the senior set-up on a regular basis.

They will be hoping that other emerging top talents can follow in their footsteps this summer and impress Beale who is still likely to give youth a chance, despite facing a major squad rebuild during the close season.

A number of youngsters have caught the eye this term and Beale has already admitted that he will reward players who are ready to make the transition up to the first-team after including the likes of Zak Lovelace, Aaron Lyall and Bailey Rice in recent match day squads.

So which starlets will be aiming to impress over the coming weeks? Here are 10 exciting young Rangers prospects that could be on the first-team radar for pre-season training this summer:

1 . Rangers B team

2 . Zak Lovelace Age: 17 - Signed from Millwall last summer, the striker initially linked up with the club’s academy but quickly made his first-team debut in a League Cup tie against Queen of the South back in August. Has featured among the substitutes in recent weeks and is expected to play a part in pre-season. Very fast and physical.

3 . Bailey Rice Age: 16 - The versatile defensive midfielder made history for Rangers by becoming the club’s youngest ever play to make his senior debut as a late substitute against Livingston under Giovanni van Bronckhorst in February.

4 . Robbie Ure Age: 19 - The towering centre-forward also made his first-team debut and scored his first professional goal against Queen of the South. It’s clear he was highly-rated by Van Bronckhorst but he has yet to feature under Michael Beale. Should get more opportunities after racking up 17 goals in the Lowland League this term.