The 13 best Rangers signings of the last decade ranked including title-winning heroes and European stars
Rangers fans won’t look back on the past decade with too many fond memories after a period of mixed success both on and off the pitch.
The Ibrox club have endured many ups and downs over the last 10 years with the club’s transfer strategy questioned at times. They have had to find new ways of recruiting players and have been unable to splash large sums of money on players like they once did when luring top talent from across Europe to Govan.
However, in saying that, the Light Blues have still managed to unearth some gems in recent years despite it being one of the less illustrious periods in their history. Amid the challenging times, there have been a number of standout performers who have worn the Gers shirt with pride and have proven to be successful additions.
From members of Steven Gerrard’s title-winning side to Giovanni van Bronckhorst Europa League finalists, GlasgowWorld ranks the top 13 signings that Rangers have got terrific value for money over the last 10 years.
