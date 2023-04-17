The 13 most incredible Rangers transfer links in club’s history that fell through

The Ibrox club have attracted plenty of big-names over the years... but not all deals have been concluded

Rangers have made a number of high-profile signings over the years with Paul Gascoigne, Ronald de Boer and Brian Laudrup among the biggest names in the game to have graced the Ibrox pitch.

While the Scottish Premiership will not feature among the top leagues in the world, the two Glasgow clubs remain a huge draw for players across the globe.

Given their status in British football, the Light Blues have attracted their fair share of renowned superstars from the continent, but not every deal has been concluded.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, which will inevitably mean rumours ciruclating online and a list of players linked with the club, GlasgowWorld sifts back through the archives to look at 13 players who were on the verge of joining Rangers but failed to put pen to paper.

For one reason or another, we look at why the following transfers didn’t quite materialise...

1 . Mario Jardel Arguably one of the most infamous failed transfers of all-time in Scottish football. The clinical Brazilian striker had been linked with Rangers on several occasions and it seemed he would be unveiled as a Gers player in 1996 after being pictured wearing the club’s shirt and training kit. Strict EU rules meant the £4million Germio star was unable to gain a work permit and he ended up at Porto instead.

2 . Gianluca Vialli A Champions League winner with Juventus in 1996, the late Italian great was offered a contract worth £6million a year by Rangers, which would’ve made him the highest paid player in British football. But he favoured a move to Chelsea where he won the FA Cup and UEFA Cup before taking over as manager in 2000. Passed away, aged 58 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer in January.

3 . John Hartson Rangers wanted to bring the Welshman to Ibrox in the summer of 2000 and had shook on a £7milion fee with AFC Wimbledon. Hartson was flown to Glasgow on David Murray’s private jet but a problem with his knee upon medical inspection ensured a deal was taken off the table. Would go on to sign for rivals Celtic a year later.

4 . Ruud van Nistelrooy The Manchester United legend was one of the most exciting up-and-coming strikers in Europe during his time at PSV Eindhoven and was in Dick Advocaat’s sights in 2000 as he looked to add to his Dutch contingent. A £15million bid was ready to be tabled but the player had his heart set on a move to the Premier League.