Rangers have a demand to never be second best and this was a mantra not lost on these fiery battlers.

Philippe Clement’s side trail Celtic in the title race and how fans would pine for stars of yesteryear back in their ranks. And some of these names in our list certainly imposed their style of play on the opposition.

One thing that has certainly remained in Scotland is the deep connection and raw emotion towards the game. That is certainly the case in Glasgow with Rangers making a demand to be the best in class and anything else is not deemed acceptable.

To this day, Rangers and Celtic remain the most successful teams in Scotland and that is unlikely to ever change. For that very reason, managers of both clubs have tried to fill their teams with so-called ‘hard’ men.

Here, GlasgowWorld explores 15 of the fiercest, no-nonsense characters to have graced the Ibrox dressing room. Most of the players included in our list have plied their trade in the modern eras but each star featured here won the hearts of the Gers fanbase, largely down to their 'never-say-die' attitude, and reputation for being a tough customer on the park.

1 . 15th - Colin Jackson 1963 - 1982 | SNS Group

2 . 14th - Harold Davis 1956 - 1964 | Scotsman

3 . 13th - Ian Black 2012 - 2015 | SNS Group