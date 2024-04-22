Rangers and Celtic will meet each other on May 25th in a Scottish Cup final that promises to be one for the ages.

The pair are already embroiled in a tight title race, with their trophy pursuits of the Treble and Double variety now. Celtic won the first semi-final of the weekend just past in dramatic fashion, edging out Aberdeen 6-5 on penalty kicks after a pulsating 3-3 draw over 120 minutes.

It was then on Rangers and Hearts to decide who would meet Brendan Rodgers’ men in the final. Cyriel Dessers scored either side of half-time to secure a more comfortable 2-0 win for Philippe Clement’s men, who put sticky Premiership form behind them at Hampden Park.

May’s meeting will be the first time the pair have met in this match since 2002. From a mega-rich celebrity to a transfer chief and forgotten star, there were many interesting photos from the weekend. Here’s 18 of the best of them.

1 . Skipper acclaim Rodgers shares his semi-final delight with Cameron Carter-Vickers

2 . Managerial delight Philippe Clement celebrates Rangers' opener in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3 . Blackout The scoreboards at Hampden found the drama too much to handle. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group