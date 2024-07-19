James Tavernier has been linked with Trabzonspor. | SNS Group

The Ibrox skipper has reportedly ‘accepted’ a contract offer from the Turkish Super Lig club

Rangers captain James Tavernier remains the subject of a shock transfer approach from Turkish side Trabzonspor but both parties are reportedly still some way apart to agreeing on a fee for the defender.

The 32-year-old Englishman could be closing on an Ibrox exit after nine years in Glasgow, with the player’s future shrouded in uncertainty amid rumours he could reunite with former Gers boss Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia. It’s believed the Light Blues would consider letting Tavernier depart this summer, despite entering his testimonial year.

Any deal for Tavernier, who still has two years left on his contract, is said to be far from close to being completed, although various reports have claimed that the player has already agreed terms with Trabzonspor after the club submitted a ‘formal proposal’. Boss Abdullah Avci has already raided the Gers to land out-of-contract pair John Lundstram and Borna Barisic earlier this summer and is hopeful negotiations over a potential deal can progress to the next stage.

The Scottish Sun report Tavernier has been offered a two-year deal, with well-respected Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuolgu suggesting on social media that things are moving quickly in their pursuit of the dead-ball specialists' signature. Tavernier joined Rangers from Wigan Athletic in 2015 and has since gone on to score 125 goals in 460 appearances.

However, his age could prove to be a slight cause for concern for any potential suitor as the Glasgow giants are aware it’s likely they would struggle to many a profit on Tavernier. Should he move to Turkey, it’s highly possible he could hang up his boots once his contract expires, of if he leaves as a free agent and failed to join another club.

Depsite this, Turkiye Gazetisi has indicated the two clubs are still a distance apart in discussions. It's rumours the Gers want to bank €1million (£850,000) more than what Trabzonspor are offering. Additionally, the Turks’ technical director Avci is reportedly keen on Tavernier carrying out thorough medical tests. Described as a 'detailed health analysis', the medical could be the deciding factor between pursuing a move for Tavernier or 23-year-old fellow target Pedro Malheiro, who has also agreed personal terms.