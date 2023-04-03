The 20 forgotten signings who played for Rangers over the last two decades

From Makhtar N’Diaye to Francisco Stella, here are 20 Ibrox transfers you probably forgot happened.

Rangers have made a lot of successful signings over the years, and a number of very forgettable ones. For every Paul Gascoigne and Ally McCoist you get players like Matt Crooks and Alan Gow.

Those two are just a few of the names we’ve identified as some of the easily forgotten pieces of transfer business conducted by the Ibrox club over the last two decades that you might not remember very well.

Not everyone on this list is a bad player. However, not every player is a perfect fit for the club they join and the vast majority of Rangers fans might struggle to recall several of the signings we have put together. Many players have simply failed to cope with the relentless pressure that comes with being a Rangers player.

Here, GlasgowWorld pick out 20 players that played for Rangers that you perhaps forgot even pulled on the blue jersey...

1 . Juanma Ortiz - Defender/Midfielder The Spaniard continued to play into his 40s before hanging up his boots last year with Spanish third-tier side Intercity. Joined Rangers from Almeria in the summer of 2011 but struggled to settle and played just 10 games.

2 . Kevin Mbabu - Defender One of the flop Newcastle Five who has went on to enjoy a brilliant career. Didn’t actually manage any game time at first-team level and was replaced at half-time during a Youth Cup Final match. The Swiss international impressed during spells at Young Boys and VFL Wolfsburg since his failed period in Glasgow. Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson

3 . Andy King - Midfielder Signed on a season-long loan from Leicester City in the summer of 2019, the central midfielder left in the following January window after making just five appearances. Has earned 50 caps for Wales and now plays for boyhood club Bristol City in the Championship.

4 . Dalcio - Midfielder The Portuguese attacker made three appearances during his failed loan spell from Benfica in 2017. Never looked likely of earning a permanent deal and he’s now playing his football for Greek side APOEL.