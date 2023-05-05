Register
The 22 Rangers players on board for next season and when each contract expires - gallery

It looks set to be a busy summer at Ibrox as Michael Beale rebuilds his squad to challenge Celtic on all domestic fronts and compete in Europe.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 5th May 2023, 15:30 BST

It looks like it is going to be a weekend to celebrate for Rangers’ rivals as Celtic can confirm themselves as Scottish Premiership champions with a win against Hearts at Tynecastle.

The Hoops have a 13-point lead with five games to play and the result of Rangers home match with Aberdeen could very well be redundant before the games has even ended. Michael Beale’s side would then have to go through the motions for the final few fixtures but it could very well free up time for them to focus more in their summer recruitment.

With a host of first team players expected to depart when their deals expire at the end of the current campaign, there is still a strong core of players to build around. Here are all 22 players that are under contract at Ibrox for next season and when each of their deals is due to expire (latest data via Transfermarkt):

Contract expires: 2024

1. Borna Barisic

Contract expires: 2024

Contract expires: 2024

2. Jon McLaughlin

Contract expires: 2024

Contract expires: 2024

3. Kemar Roofe

Contract expires: 2024

Contract expires: 2024

4. John Lundstram

Contract expires: 2024

