It looks set to be a busy summer at Ibrox as Michael Beale rebuilds his squad to challenge Celtic on all domestic fronts and compete in Europe.

It looks like it is going to be a weekend to celebrate for Rangers’ rivals as Celtic can confirm themselves as Scottish Premiership champions with a win against Hearts at Tynecastle.

The Hoops have a 13-point lead with five games to play and the result of Rangers home match with Aberdeen could very well be redundant before the games has even ended. Michael Beale’s side would then have to go through the motions for the final few fixtures but it could very well free up time for them to focus more in their summer recruitment.

With a host of first team players expected to depart when their deals expire at the end of the current campaign, there is still a strong core of players to build around. Here are all 22 players that are under contract at Ibrox for next season and when each of their deals is due to expire (latest data via Transfermarkt):

1 . Borna Barisic Contract expires: 2024

2 . Jon McLaughlin Contract expires: 2024

3 . Kemar Roofe Contract expires: 2024

4 . John Lundstram Contract expires: 2024

