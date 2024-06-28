The Dutch connection that sold incoming Ibrox man on Rangers amid 'exciting' Clement vision
Philippe Clement has strengthened his backroom staff after Rangers announced the appointment of Andries Ulderink as assistant manager earlier today. The experienced Dutch coach links up with current Ibrox No.2 Stephan Van Der Hayden, first-team coaches Alex Rae, Brian Gilmour and goalkeeping coach, Colin Stewart in Govan.
Ulderink most recently spent time as assistant coach Belgian side at Royal Antwerp, with experience also at Eredivisie duo FC Twente, Ajax and a two-year spell in England working alongside Japp Stam at Reading between 2016 and 2018. He previously managed Ajax Cape Town before stepping back from his position due to the club’s technical director becoming embroiled in a conflict with the South African chairman.
Speaking after joining the club, Ulderink told the club’s official website: “I am really excited to join Rangers as assistant manager and it is a challenge I am looking forward to. It is a great club, with a lot of history, and with a lot of Dutch connections so that was always there in my mind. In Scotland, the football intensity is very strong, especially at Rangers, so that was important for me too.
“I spoke with the manager about football, his vision, and his ambitions and he told me a little bit about the staff, about the club and it was exciting, I am really happy to be here.”
Clement commented: “I am delighted to have Andries join our backroom staff ahead of the new season. He is an experienced coach, with a lot of knowledge from his time working across Europe. We had some really positive conversations over the past few weeks, and I am really looking forward to working with him.
“It is important for me to have a strong group of coaches supporting me, and the addition of Andries will complement the team we already have in the building ahead of another huge season.”
