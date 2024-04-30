His Rangers squad could undergo wholesale changes in the summer but could Philippe Clement turn to some of his old charges?

The Belgian has his eyes focused on a domestic Treble with the Ibrox side, having already locked away League Cup silverware. They currently trail Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic by three points in the title race but also have Scottish Cup final against their arch rivals on the horizon.

Soon attentions will turn to the summer transfer window with rumours already beginning to circulate about who could be coming in. A new left-back is almost certain to be looked at with Croatian international Borna Barisic expected to depart upon the expiry of his contract to leave exit-linked Ridvan Yilmaz as the only solution.

Other defensive areas could also be explored too with mainstays Connor Goldson and captain James Tavernier linked with money-spinning moves to Saudi Arabia. A central midfielder could be prioritised with John Lundstram reportedly close to finalising a deal with Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor. The forward line has also come in for scrutiny this season and may be an area Clement looks to bolster.

From stars currently with Atalanta, New York Red Bulls and Stoke City we look through Clement’s past with SK Beveren, KRC Genk, his second spell at Club Brugge and laterly AC Monaco to see who he may look to reunite with come the summer.

1 . Dante Vanzeir (New York Red Bulls) Position: Striker. Market value: €400k

2 . Eliot Matazo (Royal Antwerp) Position: Central midfield. Market value: €7.00m

3 . Ismail Jakobs (AC Monaco) Position: Left back. Market value: €6.00m