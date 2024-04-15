3 . Celtic 2 Rangers 1 - 30/12/23 (Scottish Premiership)

Philippe Clement's unbeaten start as Rangers manager came to an end after 16 games as Celtic managed to reassert their authority at the top of the league table following this pulsating Old Firm encounter. Paulo Bernardo's half volley before the break gave the home side a half-time lead before Kyogo Furuhashi continued his epic scoring record against the Ibrox men by producing another top-class finish to double the advantage. Leon Balogun was then sent off for pulling down Daizen Maeda as he raced towards goal, but James Tavernier's sublime free-kick into the top corner with two minutes remaining set up a tense end to the match.