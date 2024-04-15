Ross County recorded a historic first-ever victory over Rangers at the 25th attempt in Dingwall on Sunday to leave Philippe Clement with plenty to ponder ahead of Wednesday’s rescheduled fixture against Dundee.
A 3-2 defeat in the Highlands left the Ibrox side four points adrift of reigning champions Celtic with games fast running out to overhaul their Glasgow rivals, with it now looking likely that the Gers will have to win the final Old Firm derby of the season at Parkhead to have any chance of lifting a 56th Scottish title.
The result also meant that Rangers have now lost at least once to every Scottish Premiership side in their history. With that in mind, GlasgowWorld takes a look back at the last time the Govan outfit were left dejected against fellow top-flight opposition.
1. Ross County 3 Rangers 2 - 14/04/2024 (Scottish Premiership)
Defeat in Dingwall completed the set as Ross County created their own piece of history by registering a first-ever win over the Glasgow club after 25 attempts. Jack Baldwin's OG had the visitors in front before strikes on the rebound from Simon Murray and George Harmon turned the game in County's favour. Josh Sims close-range finish killed off the contest, with James Tavernier's late penalty proving to be only a consolation. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
2. Rangers 1 Motherwell 2 - 02/03/24 (Scottish Premiership)
Few would have predicted this result... Motherwell hadn't won at Ibrox in NINE years but they ended that lengthy wait in impressive style earlier this season to halt Rangers' 11-game winning run. Theo Bair's early strike was cancelled out by James Tavernier's spot-kick on the hour mark. But the Steelmen came roaring back as defender Dan Casey headed home the winner for the Lanarkshire outfit.
3. Celtic 2 Rangers 1 - 30/12/23 (Scottish Premiership)
Philippe Clement's unbeaten start as Rangers manager came to an end after 16 games as Celtic managed to reassert their authority at the top of the league table following this pulsating Old Firm encounter. Paulo Bernardo's half volley before the break gave the home side a half-time lead before Kyogo Furuhashi continued his epic scoring record against the Ibrox men by producing another top-class finish to double the advantage. Leon Balogun was then sent off for pulling down Daizen Maeda as he raced towards goal, but James Tavernier's sublime free-kick into the top corner with two minutes remaining set up a tense end to the match.
4. Rangers 1 Aberdeen 3 - 30/09/23 (Scottish Premiership)
The result proved to be final nail in the coffin of Michael Beale's tenure as Rangers made the decision to part ways with the Englishman 24 hours later. The Dons emerged with their first league victory at Ibrox in more than five years with goals from Stefan Gartenmann, Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie punishing their wasteful hosts. This was the Gers third Premiership defeat in seven games and left them well off the pace and immediately on the back foot in the title race.
