Rangers’ plans are taking shape as they look to continue making moves in the summer transfer window.
Manager Philippe Clement and Ibrox recruitment chief Nils Koppen are targeting more experienced additions to their side in the coming weeks, with a new right-sided defender, winger and a striker wanted at the very least.
The Light Blues could also look to bolster other areas as the Belgian squad overhaul rolls on and finding those recruits would help to supplement players already in the building, with Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron and Oscar Cortes signing on the dotted line so far.
Departures are still likely with current No.1 and last season’s ‘Player of the Year’ Jack Butland sure to attract transfer interest along with skipper James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and Ianis Hagi.
It has been widely reported the Gers would also be willing to listen to offers for the likes of Tom Lawrence, Scott Wright and Sam Lammers, with only a handful deemed of stars indispensable, though the reality is that only one or two will be sold.
With that in mind here is the latest on the Rangers transfer activity...
