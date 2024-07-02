Rangers’ plans are taking shape as they look to continue making moves in the summer transfer window.

Manager Philippe Clement and Ibrox recruitment chief Nils Koppen are targeting more experienced additions to their side in the coming weeks, with a new right-sided defender, winger and a striker wanted at the very least.

The Light Blues could also look to bolster other areas as the Belgian squad overhaul rolls on and finding those recruits would help to supplement players already in the building, with Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron and Oscar Cortes signing on the dotted line so far.

Departures are still likely with current No.1 and last season’s ‘Player of the Year’ Jack Butland sure to attract transfer interest along with skipper James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and Ianis Hagi.

It has been widely reported the Gers would also be willing to listen to offers for the likes of Tom Lawrence, Scott Wright and Sam Lammers, with only a handful deemed of stars indispensable, though the reality is that only one or two will be sold.

With that in mind here is the latest on the Rangers transfer activity...

1 . Yusuf Kabadayi Bayern Munich winger was believed to be close to joining the Gers a few weeks ago but that seems to have stalled. Besiktas have now entered the race for his signature, with a concrete offer supposedly accepted. | Getty Images

2 . Ianis Hagi Expected to come in from the cold after his underwhelming La Liga loan spell. Has been praised for his attitude in Spain by Alaves boss Luis Garcia, despite failing to turn out for the club since the beginning of March. His future looks to be in the hands of his agents. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Hamza Igamane The Gers are on the brink of announcing the Moroccan forward's signing. He will become Clement's sixth summer recruit with the under-23 international now granted a visa to move to Scotland. He will joined for a fee in the region of €2million plus bonuses. | Getty Images