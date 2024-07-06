Louis van Gaal passed on advice to Dutch legend Ronald de Boer about joining Rangers | Getty Images

The attacking midfielder spent four years at Ibrox between 2000 and 2004

Ronald de Boer has opened up on his decision to turn down a move to English Premier League giants Manchester United in favour of joining Rangers.

The Dutch icon was presented with the chance to head for Old Trafford from Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona in 2000 but opted for a transfer to Ibrox instead.

Explaining his thought process behind the decision, the former Gers attacking midfielder admits he was passed on advice from legendary Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal who insisted he would be better served by moving to Glasgow.

De Boer also revealed he had spoken with Sir Alex Ferguson over a potential deal and was told he would feature regularly, but Van Gaal stepped in and advised him against the switch. The security of a four-year deal with Rangers and a better opportunity to remain in the national team picture also helped him make up his mind. WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF NATIONALWORLD ‘FITBAW TALK’

“I remember being in the Barcelona kit room, speaking to Alex Ferguson on the phone, recalled De Boer in an interview with FourFourTwo. “He told me he was keen to sign me for United, and explained how he'd use me in midfield. But around the same time, Dick Advocaat approached me on behalf of Rangers. I remember being in the Dutch camp, talking about my future with Van Gaal, who had since become the head coach of the national team.