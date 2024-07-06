The Louis van Gaal transfer advice that convinced Dutch legend to reject Man Utd in favour of Rangers move
Ronald de Boer has opened up on his decision to turn down a move to English Premier League giants Manchester United in favour of joining Rangers.
The Dutch icon was presented with the chance to head for Old Trafford from Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona in 2000 but opted for a transfer to Ibrox instead.
Explaining his thought process behind the decision, the former Gers attacking midfielder admits he was passed on advice from legendary Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal who insisted he would be better served by moving to Glasgow.
De Boer also revealed he had spoken with Sir Alex Ferguson over a potential deal and was told he would feature regularly, but Van Gaal stepped in and advised him against the switch. The security of a four-year deal with Rangers and a better opportunity to remain in the national team picture also helped him make up his mind. WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF NATIONALWORLD ‘FITBAW TALK’
“I remember being in the Barcelona kit room, speaking to Alex Ferguson on the phone, recalled De Boer in an interview with FourFourTwo. “He told me he was keen to sign me for United, and explained how he'd use me in midfield. But around the same time, Dick Advocaat approached me on behalf of Rangers. I remember being in the Dutch camp, talking about my future with Van Gaal, who had since become the head coach of the national team.
“I asked him what he thought. He said that at Rangers I'd always play, which would be better for me as a 30-year-old, and for my role in the Dutch team as well. I chose Rangers, also because of my knee, which wasn't perfect. I wasn't injured, but I thought I might not get through the United medical. At Rangers, I was able to sign for four years, which gave me some certainty. If Van Gaal had advised me to join United, however, I would have done that. I really valued his opinion.”
