They have splashed the cast in the past and present - with a star-studded team taking form out of Rangers' most expensive XI.

Philippe Clement's side are pushing for the Premiership title as they look to dethrone Celtic on top. Plenty of players on this list know what it is like to lift the title and Rangers certainly paid good money for them.

Heroes from the 90s feature while there is also room for a star who made his name in the most recent title-winning side at Ibrox. One of Clement's current men gets the nod after previous gaffer Michael Beale spent big on his services in the summer window.

Using Football Transfers as a guide and using a standard 4-4-2 formation, Glasgow World takes a look at who makes it out of a £61.1m selection. The only stipulation is that a player can't move more than one position forward or back, for example, Mikel Arteta can't play in goal.

1 . GK: Chris Woods (£600k) £600k might be a measly sum for certain clubs in the modern game but back in 1986, it was a record UK fee for a goalkeeper. From November 86 to January 1987, Woods set a British record by playing 1196 consecutive minutes of competitive football without conceding, winning seven major trophies at Ibrox.

2 . RB: Arthur Numan (£4.5m) Signed from PSV Eindhoven just a month after starring for Holland as they reached the World Cup semi-final against France, the full-back proved to be a key addition as he brought vast experience to the team and helped a number of the club’s youngsters. A trophy-laden five-year spell. Photo: (Getty Images)

3 . CB: Bert Konterman (£4.5M) Signed in 2000 as part of a growing Dutch influence at Ibrox under Dick Advocaat. Retired at Vitesse a year after leaving Rangers in 2003.