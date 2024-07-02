The Rangers transfer selling point that sold AC Milan starlet on Ibrox move as huge Clement factor explained
New Rangers signing Clinton Nsiala has detailed Philippe Clement’s coaching credentials as the key trait that was a big factor in his decision to move to Ibrox.
The former AC Milan defender is one of five new recruits who have joined the Light Blues so far this summer after signing a pre-contract with the Glasgow giants last month. He has now officially become a Gers player and met his new teammates for the first time at the club’s Auchenhowie training base on Monday after his San Siro deal expired.
The 20-year-old centre half is excited about playing in front of the Gers faithful and has revealed his huge sense of pride at joining such a prestigious club that has won “lots of titles”. Nsiala also admitted working under Clement played a massive part in him deciding his future lies in Glasgow due to the Belgian’s track record of working at other big European clubs and his focus on promoting youth players.
Speaking to Rangers TV, the Frenchman said: “First of all, there’s a huge sense of pride. This club is legendary, with lots of titles and lots of prestige, including in Europe. I’m honestly very honoured to sign for this club. I know it’s a club that the fans are very committed to. They put so much heart in getting behind the team in every competition. I feel a big sense of responsibility, and lots of anticipation and excitement about experiencing the atmosphere too.
“I know he (the manager) coached at Monaco, as well as in the Belgian league. He always puts a lot of faith in young players. As a young player, that was a big factor for me in my decision to come to Glasgow. It helps to have a coach like Philippe Clement. He gives a lot of support to young players, and that doesn’t make it feel like a big step. Having a coach like that will help me progress, so I’m not focused on the step up from academy to senior level.”
Nsiala reckons his experience of being around the first-team set-up at Serie A giants AC Milan last season has given him the perfect grounding on the demands expected at the top level as he prepares to kickstart the newest chapter in his fledgling career. He continued: “I had some unforgettable experiences (at AC Milan), particularly the first time I was in a matchday squad was in the Champions League against Newcastle. Those are moments I’ll never forget. I was in the squad for Europa League and Serie A games too.
“Being up close to players like that every day in training taught me about the demands expected at that level. Technically, everyone is at more or less the same level. But what makes the difference is the demands you place on yourself, whether that’s on an individual or a team level. Being here just now makes me so excited. Excited, but also calm and always humble. But I’m really excited to get to know the staff, the atmosphere, the players, and the fans too. I am so excited all round, but I’m staying calm and humble too.”
