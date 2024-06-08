Philippe Clement has already started to perform major surgery on his Rangers squad this summer with a host of incomings and outgoings at Ibrox.

A number of players have been linked with a move to the Glasgow giants following a tumultuous season last year, which saw further managerial change, League Cup silverware in December and end-of-season disappointment as rivals Celtic clinched a Premiership and Scottish Cup double.

The Light Blues recruitment was heavily criticised last summer, with Michael Beale shelling out huge sums of money on players who have simply failed to cut the mustard. It’s been left to Clement to pick up the pieces and rebuild a squad that has the foundations of a decent side but still needs bolstering in several areas.

Five first-team players have already departed at the end of the contracts and more high-profile exits are likely with the club’s ‘Player of the Year Jack Butland attracting Premier League interest, while captain James Tavernier and fellow defensive mainstay Connor Goldson have both been strongly linked with big-money moves to the Saudi Pro League.

Replacement for all three players has been mooted, with this predicted XI and subs based off recent rumours anticipating their exits. Here’s how a Rangers squad on matchday one of the Premiership term could look if rumours prove true.

1 . GK - Arnaud Bodart A new number one could be required if Jack Butland is lured back to the Premier League and the Standard Liege keeper has been prominently linked.

2 . RB - Reuell Walters With long-serving captain James Tavernier touted for a big-money transfer to Saudi Arabia, the Arsenal youngster is viewed as a potential replacement.

3 . RCB - Harry Souttar Australian international was recently snapped wearing a retro Gers top and was strongly linked with a move to Ibrox last summer. Fell down the pecking order and Leicester City and could link back up with his brother, John in Govan.