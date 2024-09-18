Davy Klaassen of Inter Milan | Getty Images

Rangers lost out in a free agent swoop for the attacking midfielder as he opted to head back to Ajax for a third spell

Davy Klaassen has revealed a transfer move to Rangers was a non-starter after breaking his silence on securing an emotional return to Ajax.

The Dutch attacking midfielder left Serie A powerhouses Inter Milan before the end of the summer transfer window and various reports suggested the Ibrox club had launched their move ahead of Royal Antwerp to bring the 31-year-old to Ibrox as a free agent. Renowned transfer expert Nicolo Schira claimed than an offer was on the table from Rangers but was turned down.

Klaassen instead opted to head back to the Amsterdam giants side for a third spell this week, penning a one-year deal with the club for whom he has made over 300 previous appearances for and is already viewed as a hero among supporters after two trophy-laden stints.

However, Klaassen has confirmed he never had any intention of signing for Rangers, insisting he only had eyes for a return to the Netherlands when plotting his next step as he opened up on discussions that led to his Inter Milan departure - just a few months after helping the Nerazzurri clinch the Serie A title.

“They (Inter) didn’t want me to leave,” he stated of his situation. “So, I went to the coach and said ‘Coach, I don’t know. I want to go to Ajax, I want to go home.’ I told him I wanted to leave because I cannot give my all anymore and that is unfair for you too. 'Coach, I just want to go home'.”

The Light Blues didn’t finalise as much business as manager Philippe Clement would have liked, and the Belgian had refused to rule out the prospect of dipping into the free agent market, especially in defensive midfield area after not signing another option.

Speaking at the start of the month, Clement said: “Yes, we talked about that within the club and that was the initial plan. So we now need to find solutions within the squad to do it in a different way to before. Could we still look at free agents? That’s still a possibility, yes. Connor Barron has been filling that role and Dujon Sterling can do it also, as can Niko Raskin.”