For the first time this season, Rangers sit top of the Scottish Premiership table and are ahead of their fierce city-rivals and defending champions Celtic.

Much of the team’s recent improvement can be attributed to the appointment of Philippe Clement in mid-October. The former AS Monaco inherited a side that were seemingly out of the title race after losing three of their opening seven games and has since been able to completely transform the mentality at Ibrox. The Belgian has also made his mark in the transfer market with the signing of Fabio Silva, Oscar Cortes and Mohamed Diomande.

But how many points have Rangers accumulated since Clement’s arrival at Ibrox and how does his record compare to the amount that Celtic and the rest of the division have accumulated since his appointment on 15 October Here’s all you need to know as we rank the table from bottom to top based solely on league games in the Clement era.

1 . Livingston - 2 points Position: 12th

2 . Ross County - 12 Position: 11th

3 . Motherwell - 16 points Position: 10th