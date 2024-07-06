From Davie Cooper to Ally McCoist, John Greig to Jim Baxter, Rangers fans have been spoiled by a vast array of top talent and legendary names of Scottish football that brought continual success to the club.
You can often forget just how many high calibre players have walked through the doors at Ibrox and served the club with great distinction both on and off the pitch. But which players really stood out in the modern era?
Here, GlasgowWorld looks back at the last 24 years and formed the strongest Rangers XI of the 21st century. While certain positions are sure to divide opinion due to the timing of some stars leaving Glasgow for big money moves elsewhere, the vast majority of fans will surely agree that the names listed below deserve honourable mentions.
1. Allan McGregor - GK
A Rangers Hall of Fame inductee, McGregor made over 500 appearances for the club across two spells and won four league titles, including playing an integral role in securing '55'. Started the 2022 Europa League Final and a product of their youth academy. Became first-choice keeper in 2007 and never looked back. Add in four Scottish Cups, five League Cups and 42 Scotland caps, he epitomized everything required to be a true Ranger. A huge character on the pitch and in the dressing room, McGregor narrowly edges out Stefan Klos to claim the No.1 spot. | Getty Images
2. Alan Hutton - RB
Made the right-back position his own and proved a real driving force with his constant rampaging breaks forward. Had pace to burn in abundance, racing past opponents and supplying a terrific cross/set piece. Better know for his attacking intent and ferocious workrate, it's understandable why Tottenham Hotspur coughed up £9million to secure his signature. Provided a number of excellent contributions over the years. | Getty Images
3. Lorenzo Amoruso - CB
Feisty Italian endured a few unsavoury low points but plenty of highs during his time in Govan. Always wore his heart on his sleeve, which helped him become a firm favourite among the Gers fanbase. Displayed outstanding passion for the jersey, evident when he found the back of the net. A commanding presence who was not one to ever be beaten in an aerial battle and enjoyed the physical battle. Never afraid to carry the ball out from the back and had a great eye for a pass. A standout performer under Alex McLeish and was named PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2002. A lynchpin in the 02/03 treble-winning side and scored the winner in the Scottish Cup final. | Getty Images
4. David Weir - CB
A no-nonsense and highly aggressive type who played on until his forties, the 69-capped Scotland defender was a cut above. Signed in 2007 at the age of 37, he was recruited as a temporary solution for Walter Smith's men but his influence on the pitch was momentous. That kept him at the club until 2012 and captained the Gers during 'three-in-a-row' between 2009 and 2011. Lacked pace but made up for that with his outstanding ability to read the game and sense danger by putting himself in key areas to make his job look easy. A top player. | Getty Images
