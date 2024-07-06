3 . Lorenzo Amoruso - CB

Feisty Italian endured a few unsavoury low points but plenty of highs during his time in Govan. Always wore his heart on his sleeve, which helped him become a firm favourite among the Gers fanbase. Displayed outstanding passion for the jersey, evident when he found the back of the net. A commanding presence who was not one to ever be beaten in an aerial battle and enjoyed the physical battle. Never afraid to carry the ball out from the back and had a great eye for a pass. A standout performer under Alex McLeish and was named PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2002. A lynchpin in the 02/03 treble-winning side and scored the winner in the Scottish Cup final. | Getty Images