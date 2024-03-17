The ten things every Rangers supporter has done throughout their lives

There was major frustration for Rangers supporters on Sunday when their planned trip to Dundee was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch a Dens Park.

After an initial pitch inspection failed to provide a firm outcome, a second look at the surface took place just after 10am and that brought the decision many feared would come as the game was officially postponed by the match officials.

That meant Rangers will enter the week sat in second place in the Premiership table after Old Firm rivals Celtic moved to the summit with a 3-1 home win against St Johnstone. However, Rangers remain firmly in the race to reclaim the title they last won under Steven Gerrard as they sit just a point behind the frontrunners.

The Rangers supporters will have a major role to play over the coming weeks - and there are some things that every fan has gone through during their time following their beloved club.

1 . Sang Tina Turner’s famous tune “The Best” The Tina Turner classic was adopted by Rangers fans in the 90s as Walter Smith's side featuring the likes of Paul Gascoigne, Brian Laudrup and Ally McCoist sealed nine domestic league titles in a row. The song has become a club anthem and one that the Gers have been closely associated with. It is a source of pride and joy for the fans and a powerful symbol of the team’s success. Photo: Jane Barlow

2 . Wandered round the club museum at New Edmiston House Fans will often congregate on Edmiston Drive which runs adjacent to the Main Stand at Ibrox on a matchday and if you’ve ever attended a game or plan to do so in the near future, it’s likely you will step foot into the newly-built Edmiston House which features a state-of-the-art club museum - a must visit! Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3 . Visited the John Greig statue & Ibrox disaster memorial Located outside the Main Stand at Ibrox, the bronze sculpture is a tribute to former captain Greig’s contribution to Rangers. A memorial statue also commemorates those who lost their lives in the 1971 Ibrox Stadium disaster. Fans often pause for a moment of reflection. Photo: SNS Group Gary Hutchison