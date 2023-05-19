Register
Top 25 famous Rangers fans power list ranked by social media following

Have you ever question who you club’s most famous celebrity supporter is? Well, look no further...

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 19th May 2023, 17:44 BST

As we approach the end of what has been a disappointing trophyless season for Rangers, we have rounded up a list of the club’s most famous fans based on their social media success.

The Ibrox side return to action against Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday before playing a further two rounds of league matches.

However, we thought it was time to provide a definitive link as to who actually is your club’s most famous fan. The likes of Sir Sean Connery and Hugh Grant previously expressed their interest in the Govan outfit, while Scottish comedian Andy Cameron has been very vocal in his backing of the club.

Here, GlasgowWorld have ranked the following 25 celebrities on our ultimate Rangers fame list based on their number of Instagram followers...

1. Maya Jama pictured wearing a Rangers shirt

20.9million followers

2. Mike Tyson

20.9million followers

14.2million followers (Image: @RangersFC - Twitter)

3. Gordon Ramsay

14.2million followers (Image: @RangersFC - Twitter)

6.6million followers

4. Patrick Dempsey

6.6million followers

