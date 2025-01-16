They have faced off plenty of times before but only a select number of Rangers and Celtic warriors rank highest in the goals chart.

Currently, the Hoops are leading the Premiership and have left everyone including Rangers in their wake. It looks likely that they will win the title unless there’s a dramatic change, but both sides have still managed to net goals aplenty domestically this campaign.

Rodgers has Kyogo and Adam Idah to turn to in attack with Johnny Kenny now back in the fold. Hamza Igamane has hit top form across the city with Philippe Clement’s side who also have Danilo and Cyriel Dessers. But who is the top scorer in derby history in Glasgow?

We take a look at the top 12...

1 . Ally McCoist - Rangers Goals = 17, matches = 43, Ratio = 0.39 | Getty Images Photo: Getty

2 . Sandy McMahon - Celtic (Picture unavailable) Goals = 15, matches = 22, Ratio = 0.68 | Getty Images Photo: Getty

3 . Henrik Larsson - Celtic Goals = 11, matches = 23, Ratio = 0.48 | Getty Images Photo: Getty