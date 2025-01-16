The top Rangers and Celtic scorers in Old Firm history ranked as derby bagsmen pitted vs each other

By Ben Banks, Martyn Simpson
Published 16th Jan 2025, 12:47 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 15:00 BST

Here is where Rangers and Celtic heroes rank on the derby goals scale.

They have faced off plenty of times before but only a select number of Rangers and Celtic warriors rank highest in the goals chart.

Currently, the Hoops are leading the Premiership and have left everyone including Rangers in their wake. It looks likely that they will win the title unless there’s a dramatic change, but both sides have still managed to net goals aplenty domestically this campaign.

Rodgers has Kyogo and Adam Idah to turn to in attack with Johnny Kenny now back in the fold. Hamza Igamane has hit top form across the city with Philippe Clement’s side who also have Danilo and Cyriel Dessers. But who is the top scorer in derby history in Glasgow?

We take a look at the top 12...

Goals = 17, matches = 43, Ratio = 0.39

1. Ally McCoist - Rangers

Goals = 17, matches = 43, Ratio = 0.39 | Getty Images Photo: Getty

Goals = 15, matches = 22, Ratio = 0.68

2. Sandy McMahon - Celtic (Picture unavailable)

Goals = 15, matches = 22, Ratio = 0.68 | Getty Images Photo: Getty

Goals = 11, matches = 23, Ratio = 0.48

3. Henrik Larsson - Celtic

Goals = 11, matches = 23, Ratio = 0.48 | Getty Images Photo: Getty

Goals = 10, matches = 49, Ratio = 0.53

4. James McGrory - Celtic (Picture: back row, second from left)

Goals = 10, matches = 49, Ratio = 0.53 | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo: SNS

