The former Ibrox striker believes new additions must arrive in January in order to mount a realistic title challenge.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd reckons the next two transfer windows could be the “most important” in the club’s history as they look to put their Champions League disappointment to bed.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side became the worst ever group stage team in the competition after losing all six matches, scoring two just goals and conceding 22 to eclipse Dinamo Zagreb’s minus 19 goal difference set in season 2011/12.

Many supporters have already lost faith in the Dutchman after a series of poor performances and heavy European defeats and Sky Sports pundit Boyd believes a major squad overhaul is urgently needed.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he will not pair Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos together in Rangers' attack.

Nine first-team players are out of contract in the summer and ex-Ibrox talisman Boyd has urged the Rangers board to start planning ahead for the future as he issued a warning around the club’s recruitment policy.

Writing in his Scottish Sun column, Boyd said: “There will be a sense of relief among the Rangers players it is finally over. But if the Ibrox board thought the Champions League was tough going then the next six months might just be even more arduous.

“There are some monumental calls to be made and absolutely no margin for error. The two transfer windows coming up are arguably the most important in the club’s history. With nine players out of contract this summer, and a further half dozen enduring long injury absences this term, a major squad overhaul is required.

“Judging by the boos at every other game right now, there ar eplenty of disgruntled Rangers fans out there who have already had enough. The majority of them have turned on Giovanni van Bronckhorst and it won’t take much more for the rest to follow suit. It’s fair to say that same core group of supporters have long lost faith with others behind the scenes.

“With such a crucial period looming in terms of recruitment is there anyone the punters would trust to get the job done? It wouldn’t matter if they had half a million £5m or £50m to spend in the coming windows. Whatever the figure is, there can be no mistakes.

“There are three games before the World Cup break and a further five when the league resumes before the window opens. I don’t expect fortunes to be spent but new faces are a must if there is to be a realistic title challenge. There also needs to be some serious forward planning for next season as well given the number of players in the last six months of their present deals.”

Van Bronckhorst faces some difficult decisions over which players he would like to retain beyond the summer and allow to leave the club at the end of the season.

Boyd is adamant the long-term future of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos must be addressed immediately, with both players dropping well below the levels they have previously set in recent years.

He added: “Rangers have regressed this season despite hanging in there domestically. Improving the standard of the squad and deciding who stays and who goes is the priority. The two biggest calls are whether Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos deserve new contracts. Despite being a shadow of his former self at the moment, there are plenty of reasons to keep Kent.

Kent and Morelos are key for Rangers

“The winger is at a crossroads now in his career and would he really want to go back down south and be a bit-part player? Or does he want to pledge his future to Rangers and try to re-establish himself as a hero in the eyes of the fans? I would do everything to make him stay.

“Morelos is another in the same situation - out of form and out of contract. Rangers missed the boat when it came to selling him at the peak of his powers. What is the point of being a ‘trading’ club when you don’t cash in at the height of players’ valuation. They could have got in excess of £12m for Morelos and that was 12 times what they paid for him. Now you would be lucky to get your £1m back on the Colombian striker - and that is being generous.