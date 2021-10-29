'They're coming strong' - Neil McCann delivers Celtic warning to lacklustre Rangers

Neil McCann. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Neil McCann has warned Rangers that they need to pick up the pace in their title defence following Celtic’s recent run of promising form.

The Gers dropped points in hard-fought 2-2 draw against Aberdeen on Wednesday evening, but saw their advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership table narrowed after the Hoops registered a comfortable 3-1 win over Hibernian.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only did that result halve the deficit to two points, but it also made it four consecutive Scottish Premiership wins on the bounce for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Speaking to Rangers TV in the aftermath of the Light Blues’ clash with the Dons, McCann stressed the importance of Steven Gerrard’s men maintaining the urgency that took them to the title last season.

He said: "You are looking at Scott Brown playing as part of a central three, he could have played with his slippers on tonight.

"Then you are looking for Morelos, he has a wee bit of fire and history with Brown to say 'I'm going to give you the worst night for a long time, I'm going to run you into the ground'.

"He's walking about! There is no movement, there is no urgency, he's going down with wee knocks in his back.

"Hold it in, back in, knock it wide, get your backside in the box.

"There is no urgency for me in a lot of players, and I am not going to sit here and hide it. That needs to be much better from Rangers.

"If Rangers are to keep going and powering forward, winning games, retaining the title, because Celtic are coming hard at them, they're coming strong as well.